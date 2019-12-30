© 2020 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.

10 best companies for millennials

By Nick Otto
Hilton.Bloomberg

The talent war is still tight and it’s an employee’s choice market. Millennials make up the majority of the workforce. These employees were born between 1981 and 1997 and are a generation known for changing jobs frequently, but also for appreciating employers with strong values.

Great Place to Work has found those employers who are doing well with millennial employees. To determine millennials’ workplace preferences, Great Place to Work analyzed feedback representing more than 4.5 million U.S. employees.

To get the results, employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work. Eight-five percent of the evaluation is based on what millennials say about their experiences of trust and ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15% of the rank is based on millennials’ feedback of their daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced as well. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard and employ at least 50 millennials.

10. HubSpot
Business type: Information technology

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

What employees are saying: “The radical transparency at all levels of the organization is unlike anything I have ever seen. Feedback is strongly encouraged and acted upon, and I feel that no matter what level I'm at or role I'm in, my opinions matter and my voice is heard.”
9. Cisco
Business type: Information technology

Location: San Jose, California

What employees are saying: “Cisco is constantly looking to do the best for its customers, employees, and the world. I've been given the opportunity to reinvent myself, and the flexibility of a work-life integration to get the best out of my professional and personal life.”
8. Red Hat
Business type: Information technology

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

What employees are saying: “Red Hat is run as an open organization. I feel comfortable sharing my ideas with anyone. I feel that the work we do benefits the community, it isn't just for the company's bottom line. The company actually practices the openness that we promote.”
7. Power Home Remodeling
Business type: Construction

Location: Chester, Pennsylvania

What employees are saying: “You are given the space and resources to make your own decisions. I love having the freedom and trust to make important decisions. It has helped me grow exponentially professionally.”
6. Edward Jones
Business type: Financial services

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

What employees are saying: “Feeling valued and appreciated is a refreshing change. The culture of this company is so inclusive of the employees, and the value and confidence they place in us helps us to succeed. We transfer that directly to our clients, and our clients love us!”
5. Kimley-Horn
Business type: Professional services

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

What employees are saying: “The firm really works to make decisions about how to do business and treat employees based on our core values and purposes. The firm also is ahead of the learning curve in technology and training new generations of people coming into the workforce.”
4. Workday
Business type: Information technology

Location: Pleasanton, California

What employees are saying: Workday is invested in growing young talent and helping you find the career path that you love. I've moved departments and teams multiple times since I've been here and I've had a say in what I'm interested in all [along] the way.”
3. Salesforce
Business type: Information technology

Location: San Francisco

What employees are saying: “I really love the passion Salesforce has for fighting injustices and leading the way in being a conscious company that cares about the environment, its workers, human rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ, it's wonderful to feel protected.”
2. Hilton
Business type: Hospitality

Location: McLean, Virginia

What employees are saying: “The care that is given to the employees, the flexibility that we have to take care of our personal issues, the fairness and the all the benefits we have, and the endless opportunities for growth to all of us make working at Hilton great.”
1. Ultimate Software
Business type: Information technology

Location: Weston, Florida

What employees are saying: “Our culture is truly lived every day by all leaders and all our executives. They truly care about us and make that known in all the ways possible. I rarely feel stressed at work and even in our busiest times I am happy to be here.”

