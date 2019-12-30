10 best companies for millennials

The talent war is still tight and it’s an employee’s choice market. Millennials make up the majority of the workforce. These employees were born between 1981 and 1997 and are a generation known for changing jobs frequently, but also for appreciating employers with strong values.

Great Place to Work has found those employers who are doing well with millennial employees. To determine millennials’ workplace preferences, Great Place to Work analyzed feedback representing more than 4.5 million U.S. employees.

To get the results, employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a great place to work. Eight-five percent of the evaluation is based on what millennials say about their experiences of trust and ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The remaining 15% of the rank is based on millennials’ feedback of their daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced as well. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard and employ at least 50 millennials.