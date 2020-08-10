4 Strategies to help overwhelmed working parents maximize productivity

The following is an opinion article by Renato Profico, the CEO of Doodle, an enterprise scheduling tool.

Being a working parent requires constant juggling between professional and family responsibilities. This constant effort to remain balanced can make these individuals feel as though they are never giving enough attention to one or the other. As a result, working parents can often burn out under the stress.

A study by Business Performance Innovation (BPI) and PollFish found that more than 60% of working mothers and fathers have experienced burnout. To combat this burnout, working parents will need help prioritizing these responsibilities.

Given all of the responsibilities, projects, meetings, deliverables and deadlines that come with a full-time job, it will certainly benefit working parents to cut down on unnecessary or unproductive uses of their time.

Here are a few best practices to help working parents prioritize their time and meeting involvement.