Temperature screening and the ADA: What you need to know

Employers have a lot to consider when going back to work. But, for some employees, considerations are more complicated because of pandemic-related accommodations needed under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

In March, 31% of employees worked from home out of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. In May, this number had risen to 62%, according to Gallup. Now, employers like Google and Business Insider are not expecting a full return to work until next summer. But while this seems like a long way off, now is the time for employers to educate themselves about the ADA regulations regarding a workplace return.

“The ADA has not changed in the face of COVID-19, but everything around us has,” said Karen English, SVP at Spring Consulting Group, at the Disability Management Employer Coalition conference Wednesday. “We're all trying to figure out this new normal.”

There are three key return-to-work considerations when it comes to the ADA and employee health: temperature checks and medical inquiries, confidentiality rules and employers at higher risk.