These 25 employers have appealing employee perks

By Kayla Webster
These employers are ahead of the curve when it comes to providing vibrant work culture for their employees. Glassdoor is counting down their 100 top employers, and we’re rounding out the list of the top 26-50.

Based on feedback and ratings from current employees, work-life balance and a dynamic and fun work culture were the leading reasons companies were given high rankings.

Glassdoor shared the full list of winners with Employee Benefit News. The bottom 50 can be found here. Scroll through as we continue to count down the list and check back tomorrow to see who grabbed the top spot.

50: College Nannies+Sitters+Tutors
Company Rating: 4.3
“I get to choose when I want to work, very flexible, a lot of great benefits and compensation.” — College Nannies+Sitters+Tutors Nanny (Glenview, IL)
49: Bergstrom Automotive
Company Rating: 4.3
“Their employees are respected and listened to. Everyone is treated fairly and the management truly cares about their employees.” — Bergstrom Automotive Executive Administrative Assistant (Neenah, WI)
48: SAP
Company Rating: 4.3
“Incredibly well organized, great communication, good pay, and very professional colleagues.” — SAP Senior Solutions Consultant (San Francisco, CA)
47: CHG Healthcare
Company Rating: 4.3
“Between work and giving back - the more you put in, the more you are rewarded in every aspect of your career.” — CHG Healthcare Manager (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
46: Cummins
Company Rating: 4.3
“Great benefits, great work culture, and the work/life balance is good.” — Cummins Electrical Engineer (Columbus, IN)
45: AppFolio
Company Rating: 4.4
“Great work-life balance, friendly management, fantastic training, dog-friendly, fun culture.” — AppFolio Website Production Specialist (Santa Barbara, CA)
44: ABC Supply Co.
Company Rating: 4.4
“ABC lets its managers make their own business decisions and fully supports them in that decision.” —ABC Supply Co. Manager (Kent, WA)
43: Manpower
Company Rating: 4.4
“Goals are identified. Communication is direct, effective, and timely. Management is wonderful.” — Manpower Associate (Atlantic City, NJ)
42: Taylor Morrison
Company Rating: 4.4
“Culture, people, compensation, leadership, work life balance and they promote from within.” — Taylor Morrison Construction Project Manager (Chicago, IL)
41: E. & J. Gallo Winery
Company Rating: 4.4
“The culture at Gallo is unmatched. It is by far the most collaborative and supportive environment I have ever worked in.” — E. & J. Gallo Winery Statistician (Modesto, CA)
40: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Company Rating: 4.4
“Fun culture, good benefits, growth & development opportunities, work environment based on respect, you have a voice and you can make a difference.” — Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Manager (Phoenix, AZ)
39: Adobe
Company Rating: 4.4
“The workplace is nice — gym is top-notch, cafeteria is great, and other amenities which makes it an enjoyable work environment.” — Adobe Network Engineer (Lehi, UT)
38: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Company Rating: 4.4
“Good benefits. 401K matching and end of year 401K addition based on years of service, and good work/life balance.” — Bristol-Myers Squibb Research Scientist (New Brunswick, NJ)
37: Discount Tire
Company Rating: 4.4
“Love that they really care for our family as if it were their own. Lots of benefits and resources along with discounts on healthcare and family fun!” — Discount Tire Manager (San Antonio, TX)
36: VMware
Company Rating: 4.4
“Work/Life balance is good, and people are smart and supportive.” — VMware Senior Manager (Palo Alto, CA)
35: Kronos Incorporated
Company Rating: 4.4
“Amazing organization and overall management structure with great benefits and an incredible work life balance.” — Kronos Incorporated Senior Real Estate Manager (Lowell, MA)
34: Salesforce
Company Rating: 4.4
“The people are great, the culture is amazing and the work spaces have everything you could ever need!” — Salesforce Field Marketing Senior Specialist (New York, NY)
33: SurveyMonkey
Company Rating: 4.4
“Employees are truly empowered, respected, and supported. Lots of opportunity to learn from smart, engaged people.” — SurveyMonkey Product Management (San Mateo, CA)
32: Compass
Company Rating: 4.4
“You are encouraged to participate and share your opinions and experience to help continue to make Compass the pinnacle of the industry.” — Compass Senior Manager (New York, NY)
31: JUUL Labs
Company Rating: 4.4
“Many perks including snacks and lunches, JUUL swag, standing desks for everyone, great teams, fast pace, and Dogpatch location next to MUNI, and GROWING.” — JUUL Labs Ap Accountant (San Francisco, CA)
30: Wegmans Food Markets
Company Rating: 4.4
“Upper leadership actually cares about their teams and their people, and cross training opportunities are widely available.” — Wegmans Food Markets Service Team Leader (Virginia Beach, VA)
29: Keller Williams
Company Rating: 4.4
“KW offers consistent training and education for their agents, both new and old. It is a fantastic place to start a career in real estate.” — Keller Williams Real Estate Agent (Washington, DC)
28: Mayo Clinic
Company Rating: 4.4
“Rewarding job, great benefits, great culture, amazing team-mentality.” — Mayo Clinic Patient Appointment Service Specialist (Phoenix, AZ)
27: Viasat
Company Rating: 4.4
“Beautiful campus, laid-back culture, smart people, leadership with a clear vision, and exciting future business opportunities.” — Viasat Data Scientist (Carlsbad, CA)
26: Vi
Company Rating: 4.4
“Vi offers great benefits to their employees and they are a family friendly company. They believe in life/work balance.” — Vi Sales Director (Hilton Head Island, SC)

Tags

GlassdoorWork-life balanceWorkplace culture
Kayla Webster
