© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Using self-funded health plans to cut costs for company health plans

By 
Kayla Webster
April 14, 2020, 11:04 a.m. EDT
Share
Healthcare.Doctor.Bloomberg.jpg
Register now

Providing employees with health insurance is expensive, but employers shouldn’t be passing those costs onto their workers through high-deductibles, says the CEO of health insurance company Centivo.

The New York-based company rolled out a new health plan last week that allows employers to adopt a self-insured model. The company claims their new offering will save employers 15% compared to traditional health insurance, and employees won’t have to pay a deductible. Centivo’s self-funded offering is available in New York, Orlando and Jacksonville — with plans to expand to other cities.

“Rising health care costs are an ever-increasing burden for employers, and so far, the answer to addressing them has simply been to shift more and more of the cost to employees with high-deductible health plans,” says Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo. “We’re thrilled to bring lower-cost, easy-to-use healthcare to the modern American workforce and their families.”

Centivo’s self-funded plan contracts with healthcare systems and private primary care providers within each employer’s city to negotiate pricing. Instead of a deductible, employees receive free primary care and are charged copays for all other services, which range from $30 for an office visit, to a few hundred dollars for a hospital. Centivo uses data analytics to determine how much employers should pay for healthcare.

“Members will know what they owe before going to the doctor, and won’t have the barrier of a large deductible or hidden, unpredictable costs hindering them from getting the care they need,” Subramanian says. “Our goal with this model is to make high-value health care more accessible to more people living in the United States.”

In 2019, large employers projected that healthcare costs were going to rise by 5% for the sixth year in a row, according to a survey by the Business Group on Health. The cost of providing employer-sponsored healthcare in 2019 was around $15,000 per employee, and it’s not expected to decrease in following years — especially with the COVID-19 pandemic taking up so many resources.

To combat the growing financial responsibility on employers, companies are increasingly turning to self-insured healthcare models to lower costs. Last year, social media giant Pinterest switched to a self-insured plan because “traditional insurance was letting us down.” In 2018, Amazon partnered with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway to form an independent healthcare company — Haven — to serve their collective 1.2 million U.S. employees. The same year, the Colorado city of Arvada contracted with Paladina Health to restructure its benefit offerings to be self-insured.

“We were getting double digit increases every year, but by becoming self-funded we were able to take control of our plan,” said Mark Deven, city manager of Arvada, in a previous report. “We challenged ourselves to reduce our annual increases to somewhere around 4-6%, and we definitely beat it.”

Before launching the self-insured model, Centivo conducted a pilot study in 2019 to determine if the product was feasible. Employers involved in the study saw cost savings; emergency room visits decreased 30%, routine primary care visits increased 23% and preventive care visits increased 64%.

“We don’t believe people should be severely financially penalized when they need care,” Subramanian says. “Research has shown that people use care very differently before they have satisfied their deductible; people tend to avoid care, both necessary and unnecessary, when they have to pay a lot for it. And even a deductible of a few hundred dollars is more than many Americans can afford.”

Healthcare providers working with Centivo say self-insured models make it easier for them to deliver quality care by communicating directly with employers. Provider partners include Mount Sinai Health System, ProHealth, Orlando Health and Cigna — which allows some employers outside of New York and Florida to participate in the plan.

“When we were offered the opportunity to be part of a plan that works closely with employers to align incentives with providers and deliver better healthcare, we knew we found a partner in Centivo that recognizes our strengths and shares our vision,” says Michael Stubee, assistant vice president of managed care for Orlando Health — a provider contracting with Centivo.

Kayla Webster
Associate editor, Employee Benefit News
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Healthcare benefitsCost transparencyHealthcare industryHealthcare innovationsCoronavirus
MORE FROM EMPLOYEE BENEFIT NEWS