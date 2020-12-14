How concierge services can help ease the burden on employee caregivers

The goal of every benefits leader is to ensure compliance, safety and trust in all employee programs. This is especially true for caregiver benefits, as these programs can impact employees’ hearts and homes.

As benefits leaders, we exist to share our expertise and effectively support our companies' strategic objectives. This support must include reducing the risks associated with introducing caregivers to our employee families. Just like coverage for slip and fall accidents, sexual harassment claims, Flexible Spending Account use, and other potential risk issues, companies must also consider caregiver offerings when making important benefit decisions for their teams.

Employers must provide care options that are safe and reliable as families are dealing with more stressors than usual including at home learning, closed elder care centers, working remotely while supporting both child and elderly dependents.

The list of challenging situations is as unique as the families living them, with these same families also juggling care for four-legged friends, struggling to keep their homes clean, and working tirelessly to protect their small tribe from potential illness.

Addressing the needs of both the employee and the caregiver is the key to trust, reliability, safety and success. Savvy benefits leaders are migrating to a single care solution, dynamic enough to deliver 24/7 concierge care to its employee customers, while ensuring caregiver worker laws and regulations are adhered to.

Concierge services committed to treating caregivers as the professionals they are, ensure the caregivers are reliable, trustworthy, and can feel safer knowing the identity of the family they are serving in advance.

Access to trustworthy concierge in-home care platforms relieves employees from lost hours hunting through a database of would be imposter caregivers, instead offering a seamless system for filling their unique needs with well-vetted caregivers they can trust. Tech tools including use of high-quality video, confirmed identity verification, seamless repeat bookings, paperless reimbursement of flexible spending account dollars, and other smart features reduce COVID-19 risk factors and provide convenience to time-strapped employees. This will help to reduce stress, build trust with the employer, bolster work/life balance and improve the quality of life for all.

As we all work to navigate the unchartered waters of the world today, offering smart, safe, trusted, personalized and convenient in-home care as an employee benefit is more crucial than ever and more proof of what we do as benefits leaders.