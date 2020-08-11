3 ways to refresh your workspace to be more productive at home

Months into remote work, employees are still struggling with the strain of increased work obligations and the loss of their normal routines, says Erika Zauner, CEO of corporate wellness program HealthKick.

“A lot of businesses are realizing how business can still operate effectively with everyone working remotely,” Zauner says. “But it has taken a toll. We’re all dealing with parenting obligations and work obligations and just general anxiety about the uncertainty that we're all facing.”

To help manage stress and increase productivity at home, Zauner recommends three tips to refresh your workspace and rejuvenate your mental health.