Anthem expands PTO in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Health benefits provider Anthem has expanded its own employee benefits in order to provide support to its workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Offering new and expanded benefits is one way we can ensure we support our associates as they work to support our members, customers, care providers and the community during this challenging time,” says Anthem CEO Gail Boudreaux. “Their work is critical, and they are living our values of community, agility and leadership every day.”

Anthem is offering up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave for qualifying needs – including if associates are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or are caring for young children whose schools have been closed. The employer is also expanding the use of sick time to include caregiving related to COVID-19.

“By providing this new paid emergency leave into our associate’s sick leave bank, we wanted to alleviate any additional concerns should they be directly impacted by the coronavirus and may need time to take care of themselves or a loved one,” Boudreaux says. “Their health and safety remains our top priority.”

As more organizations adjust to the demands of caring/supporting a remote workplace, companies are expanding their workplace benefits across the board. Indeed, HealthJoy has launched a streamlined version of their telemedicine service in the wake of COVID-19.

Anthem is also providing financial assistance for hourly employees who may not have internet access by reimbursing them for installation and monthly service.

Additionally, Anthem will also provide free workouts to support employees physical health as well as mental health support through its apps Engage and Wellbeats.

“From a mental health perspective, social isolation is a critical issue right now, as is the general stress and anxiety of this entire experience,” Boudreaux says. “From an employee standpoint, we are promoting our Employee Assistant Program supports, which are free to employees and their family members to help cope with the emotional stresses of these issues.”