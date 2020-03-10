New quiz helps educate employees on coronavirus

Employers are staying vigilant and taking precautionary measures as the coronavirus outbreak continues to advance, including educating employees on prevention and symptoms.

Quizzify, a health literacy quiz platform, has created a quiz on the coronavirus for employees to test their knowledge, while at the same time educating them on how to protect against the virus. The Coronavirus Challenge Quiz is designed to “help people find the sweet spot between hysteria and negligence,” says Al Lewis, CEO of Quizzify.

“This is a classic thing for a knowledge-based quiz because there are so many misconceptions about the coronavirus,” Lewis says. “The hunger for knowledge is so great, and we want to reveal the facts and expose the myths.”

So far, the coronavirus has infected 109,578 globally and resulted in 3,809 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S. the disease has resulted in 423 confirmed cases and 19 deaths, versus at least 20,000 who have died and 350,000 hospitalized so far from influenza in the 2019-2020 flu season, according to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The quiz, which takes seven minutes or less, teaches people how to take the precautions needed, and what precautions not to take. If employees want to know more about a specific topic, each question has a link to more information.

“Whereas other organizations are putting out memos and setting up websites and whatnot, we're letting people know, through this very accessible means, all about the coronavirus,” he says.

All of Quizzify’s health quizzes are reviewed by doctors at Harvard Medical School. Unlike the other quizzes, which can be offered as an employee benefit, the coronavirus quiz has been made available to the public for free.

