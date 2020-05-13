Seeking the next Digital Innovators transforming benefits

From hyperpersonalization to artificial intelligence, new technology is creating new ways for employers to engage their employees in benefits, healthcare and wellness. Our editors are seeking nominations now for digital innovators in the industry who are at the forefront of driving these technologies and making these innovations possible.

The honor recognizes extraordinary contributions such as fostering employee benefit innovations, helping HR professionals, benefits managers and brokers work smarter by using leading-edge tech to increase engagement, driving down healthcare costs, and, in general, elevating the use of technology in the profession.

Winners will be selected by Employee Benefit News' editors, and our Digital Innovators will be recognized on benefitnews.com and our upcoming publications.