How employers are contributing to Giving Tuesday

Companies are helping their employees pay it forward this year with Giving Tuesday initiatives. The annual holiday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to donate money or time to charities and fundraisers as an antidote to Black Friday and the hectic holiday spending season.

Last year, $380 million in donations were made and the initiative has raised over $1 billion worldwide since it began in 2012.

Employees are eager to make their mark when it comes to supporting social causes, and they want their employers to share those values too. According to a survey by Office Perks, 70% of companies have seen an increase in employees who want to incorporate more social purpose work to their jobs. This year, employers are offering many opportunities for employees to engage and give back. Here's how companies are planning to contribute to Giving Tuesday.