© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

These 10 jobs are surging in demand during coronavirus

By Amanda Schiavo
Share
grocery store cashier

While nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate and the number of unemployed are up by 7.6 percentage points and 12 million, respectively, since February.

While millions of Americans remain unemployed, there are some jobs that are actually surging in demand amid the COVID-19 crisis, including new roles that didn’t exist before.

According to job search and review platform Glassdoor, the crisis has created new essential roles that are growing in demand as offices and schools consider reopening. Recent Glassdoor research shows nearly 600 open jobs seeking a temperature checker and 116 job openings calling for a contact tracer, or someone who can trace those who a COVID-19 patient has come in contact with and reach out to them.

“Job seekers today face the worst U.S. labor market in a generation. However, with millions of jobs still open across the country, job seekers can broaden their horizons on the types of roles they consider applying for and consider if these jobs surging in demand fit their skill sets,” Amanda Stansell, a Glassdoor senior economic research analyst, said in a statement. “As the pandemic continues to impact the way we work, we’ll likely continue to see further creation of new jobs.”

Scroll through to see the top 10 jobs Glassdoor research shows as surging during the pandemic.

Occupation: Grocery Manager
supermarket-cart
Job openings on May 11: 9,604

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 648%

Median base salary: $32,000
Occupation: Order Selector
p1965amomq1jfu1oood7818pp1vdpf.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 8,457

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 177%

Median base salary: $32,072
Occupation: Warehouse Manager
2. Front Line Sup.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 12,006

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 145%

Median base salary: $46,000
Occupation: Customer Service Sales
1. Tech spending.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 4,971

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 89%

Median base salary: $24,026
Occupation: Forklift Operator
p19bg24v2k25olmk1d61otm1ett7.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 14,001

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 73%

Median base salary: $30,116
Occupation: Public Health Adviser
Biometric.BloodPressure.Bloomberg.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 1,098

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 59%

Median base salary: $52,087
Occupation: IT Specialist
it-pro.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 5,683

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 33%

Median base salary: $51,717
Occupation: Warehouse Worker
8. Warehouse worker.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 28,278

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 30%

Median base salary: $30,068
Occupation: Retail Merchandiser
retail.jpeg
Job openings on May 11: 17,168

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 24%

Median base salary: $24,137
Occupation: Material Handler
warehouse2-ts-042412.jpg
Job openings on May 11: 9,781

Change in openings from March 2 to May 11, 2020: 19%

Median base salary: $30,165
Share
Amanda Schiavo
MORE FROM EMPLOYEE BENEFIT NEWS