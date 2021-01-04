© 2021 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Login
Sign Up

Tags

Employee benefits Adviser strategies

Revamped Rising Stars to honor new class of leaders in HR and benefits advising

By Amanda Schiavo January 04, 2021, 11:16 a.m. EST 1 Min Read
Rising Stars 2021
Register now

Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser have revamped our annual Rising Star Awards to include the best young talent in the human resources space and best young benefits advisers addressing the challenges of a new era of work.

To kick off the new year, we are expanding our definition of Rising Stars. We are still looking for the best and brightest young talent in the benefits advisory space, but we also want to hear about the aces of HR. Do you know an adviser or standout HR pro who may be a deserving candidate? We want to hear about them.

Our annual Rising Stars awards will showcase a pool of young talent making a difference in HR and benefits advising. We are looking for distinguished young professionals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to tackling issues of wellness, healthcare and benefit offerings with new perspectives, while simultaneously taking on the COVID-19 crisis.

Learn more about our 2020 Rising Stars

Read More: Rising star drives industry change through entrepreneurship

If you would like to nominate a Rising Star please fill out this online form by Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Amanda Schiavo
Associate Editor, Employee Benefit News, Employee Benefit Adviser
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.
Employee benefits Adviser strategies HR Technology Human Resources
MORE FROM EMPLOYEE BENEFIT NEWS