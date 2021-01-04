Revamped Rising Stars to honor new class of leaders in HR and benefits advising

Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser have revamped our annual Rising Star Awards to include the best young talent in the human resources space and best young benefits advisers addressing the challenges of a new era of work.

To kick off the new year, we are expanding our definition of Rising Stars. We are still looking for the best and brightest young talent in the benefits advisory space, but we also want to hear about the aces of HR. Do you know an adviser or standout HR pro who may be a deserving candidate? We want to hear about them.

Our annual Rising Stars awards will showcase a pool of young talent making a difference in HR and benefits advising. We are looking for distinguished young professionals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to tackling issues of wellness, healthcare and benefit offerings with new perspectives, while simultaneously taking on the COVID-19 crisis.

