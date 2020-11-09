Reward Gateway partners with ClassPass on employee wellness benefit

Reward Gateway, a global human resources and employee engagement consulting firm, has joined forces with fitness and wellness membership provider ClassPass to offer employees greater mental and physical wellness benefits.

Reward Gateway’s employer clients will now be able to offer employees access to ClassPass’ library of digital workout and meditation classes. Participants will have access to more than 200 hours of fitness and wellness video content, including yoga, barre, pilates, cardio and strength and toning.

“Reward Gateway is constantly investing in its employee engagement platform and products to best support our clients,” says Rob Boland, Reward Gateway’s chief operating officer. “With the pandemic, employee well-being has become more important than ever.”

More than half of American adults say COVID-19 has taken a toll on their well-being, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. To support employees during this challenging time, wellness benefits should be accessible to all, says Nicole Wolfe, head of corporate programs at ClassPass.

“Now that we've gone digital, it's actually helped broaden our reach for a lot of people who have moved homes, or are in remote locations,” Wolfe said in a recent interview. “One of the big benefits to this pivot is employees can now take a class, even if they happen to be in the middle of nowhere.”

Recent research from Reward Gateway shows that 42% of employees who say their company has handled COVID-19 effectively attribute this to having the right workplace tools in place. About 38% attribute this to their employer maintaining regular communication with them and 35% say it is because their employer has taken steps to ensure overall employee well-being.

“This year we’ve seen an increase in sales as clients look to support the mental, physical and emotional well-being of their employees,” Boland says. “Partnering with ClassPass further supports our clients in an area that will continue to be a critical part of employee engagement.”