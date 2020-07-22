EBN seeks nominations for workplace and benefits managers leading through historic crisis

Against the backdrop of a historic coronavirus crisis affecting healthcare, the economy and changing work office, workplace leaders and benefits managers are facing a once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

For some, how they adapt and transform their company’s benefits strategies may be the difference between thriving or failing as a company, and can impact numerous professionals under their leadership. This year’s annual Benny Awards recognizes these transformations and the leaders paving the way under extraordinary times.

Nominations are now open for Employee Benefit News’ annual Benny Awards, which recognize four individuals for excellence in the employee benefits/human resources field, with particular focus on how they have navigated employers and clients through the crisis. The deadline is Aug. 21 to fill out this online form to be considered.

Now in the 29th year, the Benny Awards have four categories: Benefits Professional of the Year, Benefits Leadership in Healthcare, Benefits Leadership in Retirement Planning and Judges’ Choice.

The Benefits Professional of the Year is presented to a person who has demonstrated a pattern of creativity and achievement in plan design, administration, communication and/or staff management, as well as contributions to the benefits profession overall. This year’s awards will focus on how leaders have distinguished themselves to innovate, thrive and adapt to the coronavirus crisis and the post-COVID-19 landscape.

The Leadership Awards in Healthcare and Retirement go to professionals who have demonstrated excellence in developing and managing programs, and yielding measurable impacts on the cost and/or quality of these benefits. The Judges’ Choice winner is drawn from a wider spectrum of benefit programs and areas of professional responsibility.

Awards recognize employee benefit or human resource managers directly involved in the management of employee benefit programs. Benefits professionals may be nominated by themselves or others; benefit vendors or consultants may nominate their clients. Only one person or team per company may be nominated.