Maven expands benefits offering with acquisition of parenting app

Women’s and family digital health company Maven has acquired Bright Parenting, an app that helps parents learn and use proven behavioral health techniques and skills that help build stronger families.

“We read this as an occasion to really integrate women's health with children's health, and that the combination of that integrated support is what makes happier and more successful working parents,” says Erik Lumer, chief product officer at Maven.

The acquisition, which was completed for an undisclosed amount, comes as Maven undergoes significant growth due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maven found that the coronavirus crisis has exposed significant gaps in care around fertility, pregnancy, postpartum and pediatric care. As such, Maven has increased access to care, added new expert-vetted resources dedicated to providing expertise about COVID-19 and created offerings for employers and health plans looking to enhance their support of women and families during the healthcare crisis.

Since its founding in 2018, Bright Parenting has helped over 50,000 parents develop and improve strong relationships with their children. Through the app working parents are able to use daily, personalized tips, activities and practices to help them improve their parenting skills in two minutes per day. The interactive content was designed by cognitive behavioral therapy practitioners and other behavioral health experts, to fill a need in the market for busy parents raising children over the age of two.

“We realized that what was unique about what we were doing, and would be unique about that extension is not to view [everything] in silos, with pediatrics on the one hand and parenting and supporting working parents on the other hand,” Lumer says.

The Bright Parenting acquisition will bring value to Maven’s employer clients as over the last three months employers have increased their demand for benefits that support working parents, Lumer says.

“The challenges of managing kids while managing working from home have been enormous,” Lumer says. “The pandemic just exacerbated the need for new parents that are in the early stages of building a family, to be supported [by employers] in the challenges that come along with growing a family and taking care of your kids.”