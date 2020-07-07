Recruitment and retention strategies for the post-COVID workforce

As the workplace adapts to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, employers are finding new ways to showcase their company culture in hopes of attracting potential job candidates, and keeping talented employees on staff.

“With remote work becoming the new normal, it provides an opportunity for companies to rethink their recruiting strategies to source talent from anywhere in the world, not just their company’s location,” says Mark Lobosco, vice president of talent solutions at LinkedIn.

Businesses are increasingly putting themselves in employees’ shoes, as 96% of talent professionals say employee experience will be “very important” in shaping the future of HR and recruiting, according to LinkedIn data. Those strategies can help drive employee engagement and with that comes a more committed and productive workforce.

There will be both opportunities and challenges that continue to arise in the new work-from-home world, Lobosco says, adding that recruiting a more diverse workforce will be one of the opportunities.

“This has always been critically important, and the racial injustices over the past few weeks serve as an important reminder to why this must always be top of mind,” he says.

From creating a sense of community to virtual interviewing, Lobosco shared some best practices on what changes employers need to make now to attract and retain talent in the future.

How is the coronavirus pandemic changing the way employers think about retention and recruiting strategies?

Everything an employee observes, feels and interacts with as a part of their company is becoming even more critical to retaining top talent. Especially given the increase in remote work, companies need to put employee experience at the top of their priorities, focusing on human needs like empathy, communication and maintaining a sense of community, even when teams can’t be together in the same place.

And when it comes to recruiting, companies that are pivoting their employer brand to connect with what people are going through today are coming out on top. This will become even more important as companies recognize the importance of taking a more empathetic, human tone in their messaging and telling authentic stories that reveal their company’s values and purpose.

What do companies need to be implementing to recruit and retain their future workforce?

With virtual interviewing becoming the new normal, companies will need to find ways to differentiate themselves during the interview process. One way is by communicating about your company’s culture through compelling stories that connect your company’s mission and vision with the candidate’s values. It will also be important to showcase your company culture visually since candidates cannot come to the office. This could be through virtual tours, videos or employee testimonials.

Internal mobility should also be top of mind to companies today. Our data shows that after three years, someone who was promoted has a 70% chance of still being at the company, while someone who moved laterally has a 62% chance. By comparison, an employee who stays in their same position has only a 45% chance of still being at that company after three years. By making internal mobility a top priority now, companies will be set up for long-term success.

How do you see benefit offerings changing with this new workplace landscape?

With some companies embracing remote work as a long-term operating priority rather than a short-term contingency plan, we will likely see a variety of changes to benefits. Some companies will continue to offer employees the technologies they need for remote work, including virtual collaboration tools, while others may offer onsite childcare or underwrite childcare expenses, experts predict. We’ll also likely see workplace designs get an overhaul to adapt to new health standards.

