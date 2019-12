Time off for new parents and other caregivers is the most coveted employee benefit — and it seems employers are listening. Employers offering paid parental leave increased significantly between 2016 and 2018 for every type of parental leave, according to the Society for Human Resource Management’s annual benefits survey, released in June. The percentage of employers offering paid maternity leave increased from 26% in 2016 to 35% in 2018 and paid paternity leave increased from 21% to 29% over the same period. Meanwhile, adoption (20% to 28%), foster child (13% to 21%) and surrogacy (6% to 12%) leave also increased in the last two years.A number of large employers have added or enhanced paid parental leave programs in the last year. Dollar General TD Bank and Unum are among the companies that added parental leave benefits for employees, while IBM TIAA and Walmart are among those that expanded their programs.