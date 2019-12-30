42 employers that boosted their benefits in 2019

From student loan repayment to paid parental leave — so far this year companies in a variety of industries have taken ample opportunity to expand their benefits. Employers are expanding benefits packages as a strategy to remain competitive in an extremely tight labor market.

Industry giants Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase in March finally announced the name of their joint healthcare venture Haven — and a new mission: to simplify health benefits for their employees. A host of companies including Bloomberg, Diageo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and J.M. Smucker Company boosted their parental leave benefits offerings.

Among some of the hottest perks this year were student loan repayment benefits — which were added by employers including Advance Financial and Travelers Insurance. But still, a relatively small number of employers (about 8%) offer these benefits.

What other employers added new or interesting benefits this year? The following is a look at 42 companies that made big changes to their benefits packages.